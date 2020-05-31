Bishop Bradley with the Diocese of Kalamazoo is launching a “Let Jesus’ Light Shine” campaign inviting you and all Christians to turn their lights on for Easter Day and throughout the Easter octave or the complete Easter season, beginning on Easter Sunday, April 12 through Pentecost Sunday, May 31, 2020 to bear witness to the Risen Lord and the Light of the World.
We invite you to decorate your windows and homes with bright lights – much like the lights we see around the Christmas season.
Click on the below “Let Jesus’ Light Shine” graphic to download (or here for a PDF) and print to place on your window or door to display the message for your neighborhood.
Beginning Easter Sunday, a Let Jesus' Light Shine Facebook frame will be available to add to your profile picture. Click on the frame (right) and add the frame to your profile.
We hope through our united effort to be a visible witness to all the world, that all will experience the joy and hope of our Risen Lord.
Let the Light of Jesus shine to all the world through us.
