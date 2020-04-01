Holy Week 2020

The suspension of the public celebration of the Holy Mass will continue through Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 and will resume upon the time where restrictions are lifted. Bishop Bradley has announced the following updates to the Holy Week liturgies for the Diocese of Kalamazoo. All liturgies celebrated by Bishop Bradley will be live streamed on diocesan website and simulcast on the diocesan Facebook page. Please click here for additional details on Holy Week liturgy guidelines. Please click here for Parishes that are live streaming the Mass and other liturgies.
Palm Sunday: Pastors will celebrate the Blessing of Palms however, the distribution of Blessed Palms will not take place; they are to be stored safely and appropriately. They will be made available at the time restrictions are lifted and the public celebration of the Mass resumes.
Chrism Mass: The sacred oils will be blessed by Bishop Bradley and bottled for later distribution.
Holy Thursday: The washing of feet and the procession of the Blessed Sacrament have been omitted from the liturgy.
Good Friday: Services (live-streamed) are encouraged; the reading of the Passion; Stations of the Cross.
Easter Vigil: The Easter Vigil is to be celebrated only in the Cathedral and parish churches, no earlier than 9 pm. Within Collaboratives, the Easter Vigil is to be celebrated in only one of the churches, with all of the Paschal Candles from each of the parishes to be blessed and lit together at the one Solemn Liturgy.
The Rites of Christian Initiation are to be delayed until Pentecost Sunday, May 31st, 2020, if possible. However, if for a serious reason, and using prudential judgment, the pastor determines that the Rites should be celebrated for individual cases at the Vigil or another Sunday during the Easter Season, he may do so, provided the restriction of not more than ten (10) people may gather at once, and all health and safety precautions are strictly employed.
Easter Sunday: Masses may be live streamed and follow established protocols and guidelines.