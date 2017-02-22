Bishop Bradley applauds commitment by parents, teachers and staff.
Bishop Bradley's letter to teachers
Bishop Bradley's letter to parents
"Moving Forward in Hope: Charting the Course for the Future"
Bishop Bradley has written his fourth pastoral letter to the people of the diocese, "Moving Forward in Hope: Charting the Course for the Future," offering background on the Diocesan Pastoral Plan and detailing his hopes and vision for the diocese.
Feature in The Good News
English version
Spanish version
Audio read by Bishop Bradley
Bishop Paul J. Bradley’s Sunday Reading Reflections
Diocesan Pastoral Center staff phone directory
Safe Environment
Catholic Charities Diocese of Kalamazoo
Getting Married
United States Conference of Catholic Bishops
Vatican website
Annulment information
Transformations Retreat Center
Becoming Catholic