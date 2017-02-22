Widowed Friends Monthly Gathering A monthly gathering for men and women who have widowed. We meet the 4th Wednesday of each month, from 4-5:30 PM. Join us anytime!

Widowed MEN's Fellowship Ministry A monthly gathering on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. This is for men who are widowed. Join us anytime!

Discovering Our Deepest Desire for Married Couples Whether you have been married for 6 months or 60 years - join us on Wednesday evenings starting March 8th at 6:30 pm, for a series of evenings of interaction, prayer, reflection, and activities designed to support couples in renewing their understanding of what it means to have a Sacramental Marriage and to rediscover the one they fell in love. To register online, please go to http://diockzoo.org/marriage-enrichment or call Keith and Hope Marotti at 269-353-1213.

