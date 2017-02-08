  • Back
    Forward
    Pause
    Caption
    7 FADE
    /slideshows/homeCustom975x432/Header%20graphic_ENG.jpg Submission Deadline is Feb. 15 /student-art-contest _blank
    /slideshows/homeCustom975x432/Diocesan%20Confirmation%20Spring%202016.jpg Watch our 2016 Year in Review video highlights https://youtu.be/wyPBiIrMPB8 _blank