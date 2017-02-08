The Presence Kalamazoo is a Weekend High School Youth Retreat held at Hackett Catholic Prep School on February 10 through February 12.



This retreat is organized by The Presence Committee in cooperation with the Office of Vocations and Ongoing Priestly Formation, Secretariat for Parish Life and Lay Leadership, and Hackett Catholic Prep, of the Catholic Diocese of Kalamazoo.



Many Adult Protocol Trained Volunteers are needed:

1. Meals & Snacks

2. Adoration

3. Stage & Support - Set Up, Luggage Delivery, Registration, Spot Light, Confession and Tear Down



Please pray about helping with this great retreat for the teens of our Catholic Church.



Register Online at https://thepresencekalamazoo.org/volunteers/

"Moving Forward in Hope: Charting the Course for the Future"

Bishop Bradley has written his fourth pastoral letter to the people of the diocese, "Moving Forward in Hope: Charting the Course for the Future," offering background on the Diocesan Pastoral Plan and detailing his hopes and vision for the diocese.



Feature in The Good News

English version

Spanish version

Audio read by Bishop Bradley