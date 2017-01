Bishop Bradley's Midnight Mass homily



Bishop Bradley and Deacon Louis Zemlick discuss the readings for the different Christmas Masses -



CHRISTMAS MASS SCHEDULE:at St. Augustine Cathedral



SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2016

Advent Weekday 8:45AM (in Keating Chapel) (in Keating Chapel)

11:00AM-3:00PM Confessions (in Cathedral)

4:00PM

6:00PM

Midnight: The Most Reverend Paul J. Bradley, Celebrant



THE LORD’S DAY, DECEMBER 25, 2016

7:30AM

9:30AM

11:30AM









Our Lady of Guadalupe

Bishop Bradley's homily



Day of Prayer for Migrants and Refugees

The USCCB has called for Monday, Dec. 12, the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, to be a National Day of Prayer for Migrants and Refugees. Pastoral resources are available on the USCCB website, including:

Clarification on media coverage of Apostolic letter

Yesterday the Holy Father released his Apostolic Exhortation, Misericordia et Misera on the occasion of the closing of the Jubilee Year of Mercy [click here for text].



The document is a wonderful reflection on this Year of Mercy and encouraging all of us to extend the fruits of this year into the future. Unfortunately, the news media, both national and local, have mis-reported on the faculty to provide absolution for the sin of abortion. As you know, many years ago, only Bishops possessed the regular faculty to absolve abortion, due to its gravity and rarity at the time. Given the tragic proliferation of the sin, the pastoral need to extend the faculty was identified and stably granted to priests in most Dioceses in the United States including here in our Diocese for many years.



However, certainly this was not the case universally and that nuance has been missed in some of the media coverage.



This is a good time to also highlight the upcoming Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat in our Diocese on February 24-26, 2017. This nationally recognized ministry retreat is open to anyone struggling with the emotional and spiritual pain of an abortion experience. More information is available by contacting Lisa Irwin, Associate Director, Office of the Sanctity of the Human Person, 269-903-0177.

"Moving Forward in Hope: Charting the Course for the Future"

Bishop Bradley has written his fourth pastoral letter to the people of the diocese, "Moving Forward in Hope: Charting the Course for the Future," offering background on the Diocesan Pastoral Plan and detailing his hopes and vision for the diocese. Copies will be distributed in parishes later this month and an audio version will be coming soon.



Feature in The Good News

English version

Spanish version

Audio read by Bishop Bradley